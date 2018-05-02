New Rockford, ND Town of the Week 5-1-18

You Might Like
United Way Celebrates May Day with Baskets of Books
FARGO, N.D. -- United Way of Cass–Clay celebrated May Day with a special twist on traditional May Day baskets. They filled the baskets with books instead of flowers and candy. "While as fun…
Fargo City Commissioners, Engineers Discuss Future of Main Avenue
FARGO, N.D. -- Thousands of cars roll down Main Avenue to get to downtown Fargo every day, but city engineers say that the time has come for the main road to get a new…
Minnesota DPS Reminding People to Stay Cautious When Out Riding Their Motorcycles
With warm weather comes the many motorcyclists who are ready to get back on the road. If you're one of them, Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials say it's important to not…
