“Others” Clothing Store Opens New Location

The new location is at 218 Broadway in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — “Others,” a boutique clothing store, has moved from their 8th Street spot to a new location on Broadway.

The store sells products that are all ethically sourced. Each item is personalized with the story of the person who made the piece.

“Others” donates 100 percent of its profit to worthy causes around the world.

The founder, Laura Morris, says she wanted to move to the Broadway location to get more exposure.

“There’s something about Broadway. There’s a lot of activity, a lot of cross traffic, people looking for something kind of unique and a little more intentional, so we always felt like this would be the perfect move. Look around, it’s perfect,” she said.

The new location is already open, but they’ll have an opening party on Saturday, May 12.