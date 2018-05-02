“Reform Fargo” Wants To Change The Way People Vote

Group needs just under 2,200 valid signatures to get the issue on the ballot

FARGO, N.D. — A citizens group is collecting signatures to change Fargo’s method of electing city candidates.

“Reform Fargo” hopes to put approval voting on the November ballot.

It doesn’t believe that commissioners should be elected by small percentages as has happened in the past.

In June, nine candidates are running for two open seats.

Two years ago, 11 candidates were on the ballot for just two commission seats.

“Reform Fargo” needs to gather just under 2,200 valid signatures to get the issue on the ballot.