Serving Up Pie for Area Charity

Trinity Lutheran Church holds its annual Salad and Pie Luncheon
Alison Voorhees,

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A congregation at one local church gathered to help an area charity.

The annual Salad and Pie Luncheon was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in downtown Moorhead.

Hundreds gathered for a meal provided by the church.

Our own Alison Voorhees and Rob Kupec helped serve coffee and clean up.

This year, the proceeds will go towards The Lost & Found Recovery Center, which helps those in the F-M area struggling with addiction.

