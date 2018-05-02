Two Republican Lawmakers Introduce Gun Bills Before Session Ends

TJ Nelson,
Rep. Sarah Anderson & Rep. Jenifer Loon

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Two Republican lawmakers from Minneapolis suburbs are trying to get gun legislation passed before the session ends later this month.

One bill would give private sellers an incentive to verify a buyer has a legal right to own a gun before making a sale.

The other involves several changes to the process by which guns can be taken from people after a court order.

Rep. Sarah Anderson of Plymouth and Rep. Jenifer Loon of Eden Prairie are co-sponsoring the bills.

Anderson says they aren’t gun control measures.

She says they aim to strengthen current laws.

Other measures have so far failed to get support in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

