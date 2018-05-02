West Fargo Packer Alum to Join NDSU Women’s Track and Field

Akealy Moton spent one season as a member of UND basketball team.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Six-time North Dakota high school state champion Akealy Moton of West Fargo has signed with the North Dakota State University women’s track & field team, head coach Stevie Keller and associate head coach Justin St. Clair announced today.

Moton (West Fargo HS) will transfer to NDSU from the University of North Dakota, where she spent one season as a member of the women’s basketball team. She will have four seasons of track & field eligibility remaining beginning in 2018-19.

Moton owns the top mark in North Dakota high school history in the shot put at 50 feet, 3 inches, in addition to ranking second all-time in the javelin (151-8). She won three state titles in both the shot put and javelin for West Fargo.

Moton will join Amanda Levin, Kennedi Sand and Jen Dufner as current Bison women’s track & field athletes from West Fargo HS.

The NDSU women’s track & field team has won 21 straight Summit League team titles – 11 indoor and 10 outdoor – since joining the league in 2008. The Bison women are currently ranked No. 1 in the nation in both the shot put and javelin according to the USTFCCCA Event Squad Rankings.