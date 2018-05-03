Braden Riess On His Mom Lois: She “Had Her Own Demons”

Lois Riess Is Accused Of Killing Her Husband In Minnesota And A Woman In Florida
TJ Nelson,

The son of a Minnesota woman accused of shooting her husband and a Florida woman says she was a “good lady” but “had her own demons”.

In an interview with “Inside Edition”, Braden Riess says he still can’t wrap his head around the allegations facing his mother Lois Riess.

He says his mom has a history of stealing money and a gambling addiction.

Authorities say Riess killed her husband at their Blooming Prairie home before heading to Florida and killing 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson in Fort Myers Beach.

They say she killed Hutchinson to assume her identity.

Authorities arrested Riess in Texas last month.

She’ll stand trial in Florida first.

