Update: Three Students and Parent Confirmed Dead In Grand Forks Home

Grand Forks Public Schools was informed that a parent and three students were found deceased in the residence.

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks police are investigating the discovery of four bodies found in a home on the city’s south end Thursday morning after a report that originated at an elementary school.

The Grand Forks School District confirms that three of the bodies are children and the fourth is a parent.

In a release from the School District:

This morning, the administration at Lewis and Clark Elementary asked the Grand Forks Police Department to conduct a welfare check at a private residence. Grand Forks Public Schools was informed that a parent and three students were found deceased in the residence. Families have been notified, and the district is working with the schools involved to provide support and counseling to students and staff. The Grand Forks Police Department has asked that we share no additional information as this is an ongoing investigation.

Grand Forks police Lt. Derek Zimmel confirmed in a news release administrators at Lewis and Clark Elementary School contacted the school resource officer Thursday morning to ask for a welfare check on a home in the 1000 block of south 12th Street.

It’ s an area to the west of Washington Street and south of DeMers Avenue.

The officer saw what looked to be a body and forced his way inside, finding four dead people within the residence.

Zimmel said police can’t rule out an ongoing threat to public safety at this time, due to the nature of the incident.

They’re also asking members of the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Zimmel said the public threat aspect is being “vigorously investigated,” and that if a specific threat is discovered, they’ll immediately notify the public.

Names of the dead are being withheld while their family members are notified. If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact police.

We’ll update this developing story on KVRR.com as information comes in, and will bring you more tonight at 6 and 9.