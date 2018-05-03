Catholic Charities To Drop Its Refugee Resettlement Programs

Focus Is Shifting To Homelessness And At-Risk Children

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis is dropping its refugee resettlement programs.

The move comes as the state sees a significant slowdown in refugees arriving under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The influential charity will shift its focus to programs aimed at homelessness and helping at-risk children.

Fewer than 950 refugees arrived in Minnesota last year, compared with more than 3,000 in 2016.

Catholic Charities plans to end its refugee resettlement program by late summer.