Commissioners Declare “Burn Ban” In Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. — Grand Forks County Commissioners have declared a burn ban in the county.

They say fires in the abnormally dry conditions could threaten the health and well-being of people in the county.

Violators could face up to 30 days in jail, a $1,500 fine and have to pay for the cost of putting the fire out.

The ban is in effect until further notice.