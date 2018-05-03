Fargo Force’s Randklev Closer to Making Return

Randklev suffered an upper-body injury in the second round of the USHL playoffs.
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Force forward and former Moorhead Spud Carter Randklev is closer to making his return to the USHL playoffs, according to head coach Cary Eades.

Randklev suffered an upper-body injury in game four of the Western Conference semifinals after getting checked into the boards. He was slow to get off the ice and has missed the last two games.

“Carter is back practicing with the team and it looks like he’s going to be okay to play this weekend,” Eades said. “We’ll see how the practices go. We missed him last weekend. Since he’s gotten back acclimated to USHL speed and everything, he’s a bonus to our team for sure. Through the Omaha series he was leading our team in scoring, so hopefully he’ll be back and ready to play. We’ll see how the next practices go.”

The Force are home this weekend to face Waterloo in games three and four of the best-of-five series. The series is tied 1-1.

Related Post

Back Flip Attempt from a Waterfall Makes Teen Go U...
Fargo Plans Ceremony to Honor Anniversary of Offic...
Force Score Late, Fall to Sioux City
Moorhead Hockey Heads into Finals for HS Play of t...

You Might Like

Washington Elementary Students, Families Explore S.T.E.A.M Activities

  FARGO, N.D. -- Washington Elementary School students invited their parents and siblings to practice their communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creative skills at STEAM Family Night. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The school set up a…

UND Students Select New "Fighting Hawks" Mascot

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- UND has revealed its new mascot. The "Fighting Hawks" mascot was chosen by students through a special election this week. Students were asked to select one of three designs composed by Rickabaugh Graphics of Ohio. Funding…