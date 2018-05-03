Fargo Force’s Randklev Closer to Making Return

Randklev suffered an upper-body injury in the second round of the USHL playoffs.

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Force forward and former Moorhead Spud Carter Randklev is closer to making his return to the USHL playoffs, according to head coach Cary Eades.

Randklev suffered an upper-body injury in game four of the Western Conference semifinals after getting checked into the boards. He was slow to get off the ice and has missed the last two games.

“Carter is back practicing with the team and it looks like he’s going to be okay to play this weekend,” Eades said. “We’ll see how the practices go. We missed him last weekend. Since he’s gotten back acclimated to USHL speed and everything, he’s a bonus to our team for sure. Through the Omaha series he was leading our team in scoring, so hopefully he’ll be back and ready to play. We’ll see how the next practices go.”

The Force are home this weekend to face Waterloo in games three and four of the best-of-five series. The series is tied 1-1.