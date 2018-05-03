Governor Burgum, Senator Hoeven Join Discussion on Diversion Project

Governor Doug Burgum and U.S. Senator John Hoeven will join the monthly Metro Flood Diversion Authority meeting.

FARGO, ND — Governor Doug Burgum and U.S. Senator John Hoeven will join the monthly Metro Flood Diversion Authority meeting.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney along with Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams will also be involved in the discussion.

Mayor Mahoney says it will be September or October before the Minnesota DNR issues a decision on a permit application for the FM Diversion.

Backers of the $2.4 billion project to protect Fargo-Moorhead from major flooding had hoped hear a decision from the DNR by now.

The project was halted last year by a federal judge because it did not have the required permit.

Mahoney remains optimistic plan B will get approval despite the delay.

Because of significant changes to the project, meant to satisfy the DNR, Mahoney says another environmental impact study has to be completed, something he says was anticipated.

Mahoney says construction on an inlet to the diversion channel near Horace cannot start unless that permit is okayed.

The inlet will include a control structure with three gates to regulate flows into the diversion channel around Fargo on the North Dakota side of the river.

In another related matter, a federal judge in Minneapolis have given permission to resume on about $2-million of flood protection projects in Oxbow and to start work on additional flood protection in Fargo.