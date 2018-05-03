Hoeven Invites AG Leaders to Discuss Changes for the Upcoming Farm Bill

Hoeven says the average age of a farmer is 66 and it is important to get young workers into the business

FARGO, N.D. — Senator Hoeven has been traveling across the state to get input from ag leaders on what they would like to see in the upcoming farm bill.

Hoeven was joined by Governor Burgum and over 20 different representatives from around the region.

He says one of the most important things to focus on while trying to get this bill passed, is crop insurance, which is the number one risk management tool for producers, a risk and loss coverage and access to capital.

“It’s about making sure that we have the right priorities as we write the new farm bill. Our approach is not to recreate the wheel but to build on the strengths of the existing farm bill,” said Senator John Hoeven.

Hoeven says getting face to face time with farmers, ranchers and leaders in agriculture is why North Dakota is, and will continue to be, one of the leaders in the ag industry.