HS Softball Roundup: West Fargo Splits Double Header with Red River

Sheyenne ten-runs Central in five innings.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Packers split a double header with Grand Forks Red River on Thursday night in West Fargo. The Packers fell by a final score of 3-2 in game number one.

In game two the Packers avenged the loss and defeated the RoughRiders 7-5 in extra innings. Also in West Fargo the Sheyenne Mustangs defeated Grand Forks Central 15-5 in five innings.