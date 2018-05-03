NDSU Celebrates Athletes at 4th Annual Green and Gold Gala

Easton Stick named the male athlete of the year.

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State celebrated this year’s accomplishments at the annual green and gold gala on Thursday night at the Fargo Theatre. This is the fourth year that Bison athletics has put on this event for its student athletes.

The mock version of the ESPY’s celebrates and recognizes all of the different athlete’s and their accomplishments. The department shook up this year’s show a tad by showing coaches and and administrators from back in their college days. Easton Stick was named the male athlete of the year as one of the awards.

Others receiving awards on the night were: Alyssa Olin as the female athlete of the year, Kevin Folman for the male pride award, and Jabril Cox took home the male rookie of the year award.