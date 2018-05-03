New Putting Greens Set to Be Installed at Edgewood Golf Club

The putting greens and park surrounding it should be ready for use by Labor Day

FARGO, N.D. — Golfers at the Edgewood Golf Course will have a new place to practice their putting before hitting the links.

The Fargo Park District announced that two new putting greens will be installed near the main entrance.

Each putting green has different slopes, so golfers of all skill levels can get their putts in.

Named after the late federal judge Rodney Webb, the putting green and surrounding park should help continue the golf tradition the Webb family enjoys.

“For decades and decades, we’ve golfed up here, many a fond memory with our father up here. We have walked up here, rode bikes up here, really enjoyed this area of the town and we’re just lucky and fortunate and blessed and thankful that folks are willing to remember our dad,” said Judge Wade Webb, whose dad served as Chief Judge for the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota from 1993 until his death in 2009.

The new practice greens should be ready for use by Labor Day.