Pink Tour Coming To Fargo In May 2019

The Beautiful Trauma World Tour will play the Fargodome on May 4, 2019.
FARGO, ND — International pop star PINK announced her world tour will land in Fargo next May.

The Beautiful Trauma World Tour will play the Fargodome on May 4, 2019.

Produced by Live Nation, Pink’s tour kicks off on March 1, 2019.

According to a release: To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans, Fan Registration for the North American tour dates will be available here through Ticketmaster’s Verified FanÒ platform beginning today, Thursday, May 3 at 10am local time through Sunday, May 6 at 10pm local time. Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10am local time, while limited supplies last.

 

 

 

 

