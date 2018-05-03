Tech Tip Today: Cryptojacking

The newest way for hackers to make you miserable.

A devious new method for thieves to use your devices to steal others’ cryptocurrency is just the latest headache criminals have invented for us to worry about when it comes to our online safety.

It’s the latest issue under discussion in cybersecurity issues, and it’s called cryptojacking. Find out what it is, how it works, and which devices are the most vulnerable to virtual thieves in this week’s Tech Tip Today with Francie Black.