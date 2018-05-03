Washington Elementary Students, Families Explore S.T.E.A.M Activities

This is the third year the schools has put on the event

FARGO, N.D. — Washington Elementary School students invited their parents and siblings to practice their communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creative skills at STEAM Family Night.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The school set up a variety of STEAM stations including robotics, coding and a paper airplane competition to introduce students to STEM activities at a young age.

Engineers from John Deere even stopped by Washington Elementary to lend the kids a helping hand.

“It’s so important to get kids excited when they’re young because they’re really open to trying out new things and just seeing what they can do without feeling any barriers and so if they can get used to doing that over and over again, they’re just going to keep creating new ideas and things as they grow and get older,” said Brenda Cain, with Washington Elementary.

Cain says the school also put on STEAM Family Night to get more parents involved in their child’s learning process.