Bodies found in Grand Forks home include mother and three children

Grand Forks Public Schools was informed that a parent and three students were found deceased in the residence.

1/1

GRAND FORKS, ND – A sad and tragic tale is being uncovered in Grand Forks where the bodies of a mother and three children were found Thursday morning in a south side house.

Police say all three died of gunshot wounds. They have been identified as 35–year–old Astra Volk, six–year–old Arianna Talmage, 10–year–old Aidan Talmage and 14–year–old Tyler Talmage.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public and they are not looking for any suspects. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Neighbors in the 1000 block of 12th Street South tell us they saw the kids playing in the yard Wednesday night. Another neighbor said the family was relatively new to the neighborhood.

Friday morning an administrator at Lewis and Clark Elementary School requested a welfare check be done at the home near the school.

An officer found a lifeless body and forced entry and found three more bodies.

Police have not said anything about a motive for the shootings and it is not clear at this time who pulled the trigger.

A GoFundMe account allegedly set up by Astra Volk on April 25th seeks money for “Living Expenses Due To Medical Bills” with a goal of $1,000.

In the description of the fundraiser it says “Myself and my boys suffer from mental illness, bi polar, manic depression, autism, etc. we have all been hospitalized for this. I work full time but my wages have recently been garnished for medical bills. I’m looking for help with 1 months bills to help get on our feet and look for a second job.”

The 1000 block of south 12th Street South will remain closed Thursday night while the investigation continues.