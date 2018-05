Coaches of the Week: NDSU Golf Coaches Johnson & Kennedy

The Bison men's and women's golf teams are headed to the NCAA Regional.

FARGO, N.D. — For the first time in program history, NDSU men’s golf is the Summit League champion.

The Bison followed up the women’s performance from a week earlier to move on to the NCAA Regional.

KVRR Sports Director Keith Albertson sits down with women’s coach Matt Johnson and men’s coach Steve Kennedy as this weeks Coaches of the Week.