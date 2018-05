KVRR Roundtable: RedHawks Gearing Up for Exhibition Play

Fargo, N.D. — The F-M RedHawks are just days away from the start of the 2018 season. The squad opens up exhibition play in Winnipeg on May 8th.

This will be manager Michael Schlact’s first full season leading the squad.

The KVRR sports team breaks down some of the latest additions to the RedHawks roster.