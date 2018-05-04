LIVE: Art Is Springing Up All Over

We're behind the scenes as the put the finishing touches on the biggest art bash of the year.

If you want a sneak peek at the biggest celebration of the year for art here in the Red River Valley, look no further.

The Morning Show’s Emily Welker just couldn’t wait, so we went live from the Plains Art Museum as organizers scrambled to put together the multi-level, multi-art Spring Gala: Black and White at the Plains Art Museum.

The annual tradition started 22 years ago as a way for local artists to get together to wrap up the year’s end, and it’s swelled to become one of the hottest tickets in town each spring.

The party features not only galleries full of art, including one filled exclusively with pieces you can bid on, but also a series of live shadow dance performances, wine tasting, catering by five different local caterers and more.

Most importantly, it’s the museum’s biggest fund-raising event of the year, which goes to support the year-round educational programs it provides for everyone in the region.

If you’d like to check it out for yourself, here’s a link to Saturday’s big event, here.