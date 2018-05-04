Melinda’s Garden: Build a DIY Native Bee House

A better environment for bees is all the buzz these days.

Bees aren’t just a cute and charming addition to the sights and sounds of the garden. They’re also a pretty darn beneficial little bug. They help pollinate a substantial number of food crops and plants throughout the world without which we’d be in big trouble.

Bees are struggling these days, as a variety of pressures like lack of food, environment, and colony collapse have cut down their numbers drastically. Give the busy bees a safe place to rest and take shelter with this DIY tip from Melinda Myers.