Crews from Fargo and Moorhead Respond to House Fire

Passerby saw smoke, alerted woman so she and her three dogs could get out safely

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Firefighters from Fargo and Moorhead extinguished a house fire on the 200 block of 9th Street South in Moorhead Friday afternoon that was first spotted by a passerby.

The driver then alerted a woman, who quickly fled the house with her three dogs. No one was hurt.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed a fire in the back entryway of the home

“Significant flame damage occurred to that entryway of the house, and about light to maybe moderate smoke damage throughout the rest of the house,” said Assistant Chief Jeff Wallin of the Moorhead Fire Department.

The cause of the structure fire is still under investigation.