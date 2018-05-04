NDSU Baseball Falls Short in Slugfest with Oral Roberts

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State brought the lumber to the ballpark in the series opener against Oral Roberts, but the pitching came up short.

The Bison lost 11-8.

Riley Johnson (4-6) picked up the loss for the Herd, failing to make it out of the fourth inning while giving up eight runs, six of them earned.

NDSU scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to erase a 2-0 deficit, but the Golden Eagles exploded for three runs in the third and five in the fourth.

Game two of the series is Saturday at 1:00.