NDSU Throwers Thriving Before Summit League Championships

The Summit League Outdoor Track & Field Championships are on May 10-12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Ahletics)—North Dakota State junior Payton Otterdahl threw a monstrous 68-07.00 (20.90m) in the shot put Friday at the NDSU Tune-Up, claiming the top spot in the NCAA this season by more than one and a half feet.

Otterdahl now ranks fourth among Americans and 10th in the world this year in the shot put, professionals included. Three of his six throws on Friday surpassed his previous school record of 65-06.25 (19.97m), ultimately extending his record by just over three feet.

Otterdahl wasn’t the only Bison thrower to break a school record Friday. Senior Steffan Stroh extended his NDSU hammer throw record by 6 1/2 feet, moving up to No. 16 in the nation with his toss of 224-10 (68.52m).

Redshirt freshman Alex Talley threw a personal-best 60-08.50 (18.50m) in the shot put, moving up to fourth in NDSU outdoor history and No. 35 in the NCAA this year. Sophomore Michael Keogan improved his shot put personal-best by more than two feet, throwing 59-00.75 (18.00m) to rank seventh in NDSU history.

Otterdahl also moved up to No. 7 all-time at NDSU in the hammer throw, going 200-1 (60.99m) on Friday. Senior Jacob McBride threw a season-best 199-11 (60.93m).

Freshman Marcus Walton (Springfield, Mo.) won the high jump, clearing 6-08.75 (2.05m) for the second time in a two-week span. He’s ranked third in The Summit League this year.

Junior sprinters J.T. Butler (10.64) and Tatenda Dzvokora (10.78) both clocked season bests as they finished 1-2 in the 100m dash for the Bison. Butler also took the 200m dash title in a season-best 21.59.

The Bison men won the 4x100m relay in 41.31 – the second-fastest time of the year for Butler, Dzvokora, Alex Brosseau and Ben Klimpke.

Jacob Richter won the 400m dash in 48.69. Byrne Curl finished third in a personal-best 49.23.

Freshman Eric VanErp (Battle Lake, Minn.) posted a personal-best mark of 22-06.50 (6.87m) in the long jump to take third place. Daniel Asa threw a career-best 181-11 (55.45m) in the javelin Friday, moving up to fifth on the Summit League performance list this season.

Freshman Trevor Otterdahl recorded season-best marks in both the shot put (56-00.00 / 17.07m), discus (160-7 / 48.96m), and hammer throw (180-0 / 54.86m).