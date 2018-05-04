North Dakota’s First Case of E.Coli Infection Connected To Romaine Lettuce

The NDDoH has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and other state and local health officials in this national investigation.

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota has its first documented case of E. coli associated with a national food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

The Health Department says another possible case in the state is being investigated.

Federal health officials have said there are reports of more than 120 people getting sick in more than two dozen states.

At least 52 people have been hospitalized, including 14 with kidney failure. The first death was reported earlier this week, in California.

Health officials have tied the E. coli outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona, which provides most of the romaine sold in the U.S. during the winter.

North Dakota Health Department epidemiologist Laura Cronquist says it’s not known if contaminated lettuce is still in the supply chain, so consumers should remain cautious.

To reduce the risk of a E. coli infection, people should:

Wash fresh produce before consuming it.

Cook foods to the correct temperature.

Avoid cross-contamination by keeping ready to eat foods separate from raw meats and poultry.

Use separate cutting boards for fresh produce and raw meats and poultry.

Clean and disinfect food preparation work surfaces.

Wash hands with soap and running water before preparing food, after handling raw meats, and after using the bathroom or changing diapers.

To learn more about the outbreak of E. coli infections linked to romaine lettuce, please visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/ecoli/2018/o157h7-04-18/index.html