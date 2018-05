Police: Flight Attendant On Williston Flight Was Drunk

Erika Gorman described the flight as "terrifying" in a tweet to United. Gorman says she had to go to the cockpit to tell the pilot the flight attendant was out of control.

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFGO) – United Airlines is investigating a report that a flight attendant was drunk on a flight from Denver to Williston.

Williston Airport Director Anthony Dudas says airport staff was notified just before the plane landed.

Williston police arrived and determined that the flight attendant was intoxicated.

The case has been turned over to the FBI.