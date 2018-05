USHL: Comeback Win over Waterloo Gives Fargo Force 2-1 Series Lead

The Force topped the Black Hawks 6-4 in game three of the Western Conference Finals

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force took a 2-1 series lead over Waterloo after topping the Black Hawks 6-4 in game three of the Western Conference Finals.

Grant Hebert scored two goals for the Force while Strauss Mann tallied 26 saves en route to the victory.

The Force host Waterloo in game four Saturday at 7:00 p.m.