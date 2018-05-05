Students Begin Canvassing Across Town to Support Heidi Heitkamp

The "Students for Heidi" groups also take form on college campuses across North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — Several students walk around neighborhoods in the metro to convince potential voters to support Senator Heidi Heitkamp.

The “Students for Heidi” group knocked on several doors and asked voters questions about their preferences heading into the election.

Students say Heitkamp’s support of their needs in education and other issues fuels their ambition to help her campaign.

“She always acts as a great voice for students and I think that’s something to look up to. She’s very open, very personable, and she fights for what students want,” said Abby Miller, one of the canvassers for the “Students for Heidi” campaign.

Heitkamp’s campaign also announced the formation of “Students for Heidi” groups on several college campuses across the state.

She is running for re–election against US Representative Kevin Cramer this fall.