USHL: Fargo Force Advance to Clark Cup Finals With Win Over Waterloo

The Force topped the BlackHawks 3-2 in game three of the Western Conference Finals

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force topped the Waterloo BlackHawks 3-2 in game three of the Western Conference Finals. Saturday’s win propels the Force to the Clark Cup Finals for the first time since 2013.

The Force will host Youngstown next in games one and two.