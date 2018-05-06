Bison Baseball Suffers Series Sweep by Hands of ORU

NDSU falls to 18-22 overall and sits in fifth in the conference

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Oral Roberts University completed a three-game Summit League baseball series sweep of North Dakota State University with a 7-4 victory Sunday, May 6, at Newman Outdoor Field.

ORU first baseman Spencer Henson went 4-for-5 with a home run and center fielder Nick Rotola was 3-for-6 in the leadoff spot for the league-leading Golden Eagles, who improved to 30-15 overall and 19-5 in The Summit.

NDSU center fielder Jayse McLean went 2-for-3 with a homer and second baseman Drew Fearing was 2-for-4 for the Bison, now 18-22 overall and fifth in the league with a 9-13 record one half game behind Omaha for the fourth playoff spot with six games to go.

The game was tied 2-2 into the sixth when ORU’s Trevor McCutchin came off the bench to hit a leadoff homer and put the Golden Eagles ahead for good. Andrew Pace hit an RBI double in the seventh and AJ Archambo hit a run-scoring ground ball to put ORU up 5-2.

McLean hit his seventh home run of the season to make it 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh after Drew Fearing’s leadoff hit-by-pitch. ORU got two insurance runs in the ninth on Henson’s homer and an RBI triple by Brody Gibson.

NDSU started the scoring in the second inning when Matt Elsenpeter singled in Logan Busch for a 1-0 lead. ORU scored twice in the fourth on a sacrifice fly and single before Tucker Rohde’s first homer of the year made it 2-2 after four innings.

Kevin Folman took the loss for NDSU pitching 5 1/3 innings in relief of starter Parker Harm. Folman surrendered five runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and one walk in evening his record at 3-3.

ORU starter Justin McGregor improved to 5-1 with the win. McGregor tossed 5 2/3 innings allowing two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Kyler Stout pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save of the season.

North Dakota State is scheduled to play its final non-conference game of the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, hosting Concordia College at Newman Outdoor Field.