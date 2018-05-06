How Cleanup Week Makes Things Easier for People in the Valley

When you're driving around Fargo, the streets may look a little messier than you remember them.

FARGO, N.D. — Monday starts everyone’s favorite holiday in the metro…cleanup week!

And that means all of that old junk and unwanted furniture is being tossed outside.

This makes spring cleaning a little bit easier for people around town in our lead story.

“Just helps timewise and going out to the dump,” said David Sullivan, who lives in Fargo.

When you’re driving around Fargo, the streets may look a little messier than you remember them.

“It’s on the shelf for the last three years I’m not going to use this ever again, you put it out, somebody might come and take it,” Sullivan said.

That’s because cleanup week is just around the corner, but before it’s all gone, go out and find some new treasures.

“I get excited because I see it and I’m like oh my gosh is it a garage sale or is it street, either way there is going to be something I can go find,” said Miranda Letzring, who lives in Fargo.

“It’s nice because I know we have kind of starting to get a pileup with a bunch of college students, so we don’t have enough room to kind of get rid of it with just out one garbage can,” said Cole Spear, who lives in Fargo.

People in town are getting rid of the old but finding some new…

“I picked up some closet shelving today,” Sullivan said.

“Furniture is definitely a nice one, it’s not always great but it’s very nice to get,” Spear said.

But they can also come empty handed when finding new stuff.

“A little easier on the pocketbook I guess you can say that and you don’t have to go get it,” Sullivan said.

The streets may look cluttered during this week but many people say that’s why Fargo looks that much cleaner the other 51 weeks of the year.

“I think it’s really nice I think that’s part of the reason it stays cleaner. It gives people an easy opportunity to get rid of a lot of stuff,” Spear said.

Many say it’s like a free garage sale.

“You can find stuff that you just need to refinish on the street,” Letzring said.

And you never know what you’ll find.

“I guess it’s kind of interesting to see what everyone has,” Letzring said.

Whether you’re doing some spring cleaning or looking for some new things to fill your home, there are a lot of things to discover.

Clean up week is from the 7th to 11th in Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead, Dilworth, Grand Forks and East Grand Forks.