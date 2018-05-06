Driver Faces Charges After Crashing Into Embankment

Crash Happened Just South of Devils Lake On Saturday

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — A Devils Lake man is facing charges after a crash just south of Devils Lake.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a car was traveling north on Highway 20 when it went into the ditch and hit an embankment.

It happened around 2:15 Saturday morning.

33-year-old Donray Guy had minor injuries.

Guy was arrested for DUI and driving under suspension.

His passenger, 40-year-old William Foote of Devils Lake, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.