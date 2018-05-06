Electrical Issue Causes Fargo Apartment Fire

The fire happened in the 2500 block of 14th Street South just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday
Alison Voorhees,

FARGO, N.D. — Fire crews say an electrical issue caused a fire at a Fargo apartment building last night.

The fire department was called to the 2500 block of 14th Street South just before 8:30 p.m.

Someone reported seeing smoke coming from a second floor apartment.

The fire on the exterior of the building was quickly extinguished.

But when firefighters removed siding, they found that the fire had spread to the space between the floors.

No one was injured.

The fire department says the fire is considered accidental.

Driver Faces Charges After Crashing Into Embankment

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. -- A Devils Lake man is facing charges after a crash just south of Devils Lake. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a car was traveling north on Highway 20 when it went into the ditch and…

Two People Killed in Fiery Crash in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Two people are killed after a vehicle goes up in flames in Coon Rapids. The Anoka County sheriff's office says the crash was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found…

