Instrument Zoo Gives Kids a Look Into the World of Instruments

Everyone who is involved in the sorority is either in the marching band, wind symphony or the U–band
Jessie Cohen,

FARGO, N.D. — Tau Beta Sigma Sorority at NDSU and Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons are teaming up to teach kids about new instruments.

The instrument zoo gave kids a chance to play new things like a trumpet, learn how to properly march in a band, and how to make some instruments of their own.

Everyone who is involved in the sorority is either in the marching band, wind symphony or the U–band.

They say it’s exciting to help young kids discover the world of instruments.

“We just wanted to have the kids look at all these instruments and maybe pick out or figure out what they want to do when they are older. Bands here are really important at NDSU and so just to get a spark inspired by the younger kids is really important,” said Tara Troxel, the Service Chair for Tau Beta Sigma at NDSU.

Troxel says they have been planning this event all year and hope to get more involved with young musicians.

Related Post

Kids Learn Architecture at Plains Art Museum
Death Investigation Underway in Grand Forks
River Keepers are Telling You to Get Out and Enjoy...
People in the Valley are Ready for the Snow to End

You Might Like

Using Your Green Thumb This Spring

  FARGO, N.D. -- We may have gotten some hotter weather but those cool nights can still affect your garden. Garden experts say many people in the metro have been buying more cold tolerant plants and flowers like pansies as a…