Instrument Zoo Gives Kids a Look Into the World of Instruments

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Erica Lindsey told herself at seven years old that she was going to eventually learn to play the flute. She finally did when she joined band in sixth grade and it…
FARGO, N.D. — Tau Beta Sigma Sorority at NDSU and Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons are teaming up to teach kids about new instruments.
The instrument zoo gave kids a chance to play new things like a trumpet, learn how to properly march in a band, and how to make some instruments of their own.
Everyone who is involved in the sorority is either in the marching band, wind symphony or the U–band.
They say it’s exciting to help young kids discover the world of instruments.
“We just wanted to have the kids look at all these instruments and maybe pick out or figure out what they want to do when they are older. Bands here are really important at NDSU and so just to get a spark inspired by the younger kids is really important,” said Tara Troxel, the Service Chair for Tau Beta Sigma at NDSU.
Troxel says they have been planning this event all year and hope to get more involved with young musicians.