Sertic Nearly Perfect as Bison Softball Clinches Regular Season Title

NDSU wins the conference regular season title for the sixth time in last seven years.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Jacquelyn Sertic carried a perfect game into the seventh as North Dakota State shut out Western Illinois 4-0 in a Summit League single-game played Sunday, May 6, before 245 spectators at the Ellig Sports Complex.

NDSU (30-17, 10-3 SL) completed the three-game sweep on Senior Day to clinch the program’s seventh Summit League regular season championship, but more importantly, earning the top seed in the league tournament that starts Wednesday, May 9, in Fargo. The pairings will be officially announced later this afternoon.

Sertic, a senior right-hander from Sparks, Nev., retired the first 19 batters she face Sunday before allowing a one-out single up the middle by pinch-hitter Aly Compton. She finished with her second two-hitter on the weekend for her 10th shutout of the season.

Sertic (22-9) kept Western Illinois (17-30, 9-6 SL) off-stride and was efficient. She had 74 strikes out of 97 pitches. Sertic struck out 13 to reach double-figures for the 15th time this season, 33rd in her career.

North Dakota State struck for two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Tabby Heinz, another senior, laced a two-out RBI double to left center to score pinch-runner and senior Morgan Milbrath. Stephanie Soriano placed a single into left center to score pinch-runner Lauren Reimers.

NDSU extended the lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth when Zoe Stavrou launched a line drive over the center field fence for a two-run home run. It was Stavrou’s second home run of the season.

Emily Ira (9-11) matched Sertic early, but took the loss. Ira struck out six, allowed five hits and walked two.

With the victory, North Dakota State reached 30 wins for the 11th time over the past 12 seasons.