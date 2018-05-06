Two People Killed in Fiery Crash in Coon Rapids

Authorities say the vehicle struck a concrete power pole and caught fire
Alison Voorhees,

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Two people are killed after a vehicle goes up in flames in Coon Rapids.

The Anoka County sheriff’s office says the crash was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle had struck a concrete power pole and caught fire.

The bodies of two adults were found in the vehicle.

Names of the victims have not yet been released.

The crash is under investigation.

