Raising Awareness to Check Your Skin on National Melanoma Monday

They held a free screening for patients who are at risk for skin cancer and advised them on some next steps to take
Jessie Cohen,

FARGO, N.D. — May 7th is National Melanoma Monday and Sanford Health is raising awareness for the importance of getting your skin checked.

They held a free screening for patients who are at risk for skin cancer and advised them on some next steps to take.

Medical professionals with Sanford say it’s important to form a habit of checking your skin regularly and noticing changes.

There are common signs like a change in color or a rise in the birthmark or mole, but those aren’t all the signs.

“Melanoma in particular, which is one of the main reasons to have this, is to looking for moles that look abnormal but they don’t always look the way you would assume that it would look but it’s also just educating and teaching people the importance of watching themselves from head to toe,” said Thomas Matzke, a Dermatology Physician with Sanford.

Doctors say everyone should be seeing a dermatologist regularly in order you are taking proper care of your skin.

Related Post

Protests Against Sexual Harassment on Minnesota...
Medical Drill Teaches the Public to Recognize the ...
Fargo North High School Celebrates Fourth Annual &...
Benefit For Local West Fargo Man Battling Cancer R...

You Might Like

Fire Destroys Apartment Deck In Fargo

FARGO, ND  - Families in four apartments are displaced after a deck fire in South Fargo. Five fire crews responded around 6:30 Monday night at the 1500 block of 27th Avenue South. Dispatch told the…

Grand Forks Woman Shot Her Children Then Shot Herself

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Grand Forks investigators have determined that a woman shot and killed her three children before turning the gun on herself. Astra Volk and her children, 14-year-old Tyler, 10-year-old Aidan and 6-year-old Arianna Talmage, were found dead…