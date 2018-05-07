Ask Danny: Repairing Nail Pops

Give nail pops a pop in the kisser with this technique.

There’s very little around the house that’s more annoying. You wash. You sand. You smooth. You wash again. You prime and you paint and then, a few weeks later — pow! A nail pop right in the middle of your formerly pristine, perfect, newly-painted wall. What gives?

When nail pops strike, pop them right back in the kisser. Let Danny Lipford show you how to give a one-two knockout punch to nail pops in this week’s Ask Danny.