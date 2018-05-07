Bison Softball Heads into Summit League Tournament with Top Seed

NDSU receives a bye first round and awaits the winner of USD/Omaha.

ELMHURST, Ill. (Summit League) – North Dakota State will carry the top seed into The Summit League Softball Championship after winning its seventh regular season title. Joining the Bison in the championship field are South Dakota State, Western Illinois, South Dakota, Omaha and Fort Wayne.

The 2018 Summit League Softball Championship will be played May 9-12, at Ellig Sports Complex on the campus of North Dakota State University. The championship game(s) will be televised by Midco Sports Network and ESPN3. All games can also be streamed, free of charge, on thesummitleague.org.

North Dakota State (30-17, 10-3) earned the No. 1 seed after sweeping Western Illinois on the last weekend of league play. The Jackrabbits (32-14, 10-4) hold the No. 2 seed and both squads earned a first-round bye.

Wednesday’s first game will pit No. 4 South Dakota (17-37, 5-9) and fifth-seeded Omaha (18-29, 5-9) with the first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. The second game between No. 3 Western Illinois (17-30, 9-6) and No. 6 Fort Wayne (18-33, 3-11) will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. CT.

North Dakota State will play the winner of USD/Omaha in Thursday’s winners bracket at noon CT, followed by South Dakota State facing the winner of Western Illinois and Fort Wayne at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The double-elimination tournament concludes with Saturday’s championship game at 1 p.m. CT. If necessary, a second championship game would be played immediately following. The winner claims The Summit League’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Softball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, May 9

Game 1: (4) South Dakota vs. (5) Omaha – 3 p.m.

Game 2: (3) Western Illinois vs. (6) Fort Wayne – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 10

Game 3: (1) North Dakota State vs. Game 1 Winner – Noon

Game 4: (2) South Dakota State vs. Game 2 Winner – 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser – 5 p.m.

Friday, May 11

Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner – 1 p.m.

Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 12

Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner – 1 p.m.

*Game 9: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser – 3:30 p.m.

*If necessary