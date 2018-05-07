Bison Women’s Golf Wraps Up Opening Round of NCAA’s

Bison shot 27-over par in the opening round.

MADISON, Wis. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University women’s golf team completed the opening 18 holes of the NCAA Madison Regional Monday, May 7, at University Ridge Golf Course.

The Bison tallied an opening round team score of 27-over par 315 and sit in 18th-place.

The Virginia Cavaliers are atop the leaderboard through 18 holes at 9-under par 279, while Duke is in second at 5-under par 283. USC rounds out the top-three in third at 3-under par 285.

Senior Natalie Roth is tied for 62nd at 4-over par 76, leading North Dakota State.

Junior Emma Groom is tied for 76th with an 18-hole 6-over par 78, while freshman Taylor McCorkle is tied for 81st at 7-over par 79.

Sophomore Sierra Bennion and freshman Alexis Thomas are tied for 90th at 10-over par 82, rounding out the Bison scoring.

Beth Little of Virginia and Wisconsin’s Gabby Curtis are tied for the individual lead through one round with a 5-under par 67.

Round two is slated for Tuesday, May 8.