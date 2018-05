Bueling’s Line Drive Homer Takes Home HS POTW Honors

Congrats to Abigail Bueling for winning AM FAM HS POTW

FARGO, N.D. — The winner of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft high school play of the week comes from Sheyenne. The Mustangs rolled to victory in this one, in part because of hits like the one Abigail Bueling had.

Bueling scorches a liner that clears the fence. That feels good on the sweet spot. You get four bases for that one, and you also get the high school play of the week.