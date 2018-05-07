Fire Destroys Apartment Deck In Fargo

FARGO, ND – Families in four apartments are displaced after a deck fire in South Fargo.

Five fire crews responded around 6:30 Monday night at the 1500 block of 27th Avenue South.

Dispatch told the fire department someone was trying to help get people out of the building.

When crews arrived, they say the fire spread to a second deck and started going into the attic of the building. Only two apartment units were damaged.

“All we heard on dispatch was that whoever saw the fire was trying to knock on doors. First crews on scene reported that there were people standing outside. The heat from the fire drives things up and has enough of an overhang where that overhang just catches the fire and kind of sucks it into the attic space,” Fargo Fire Department Battalion Chief Lee Soeth said.

No one was hurt, but a cat was taken to an emergency vet clinic.

The Fargo Fire Department says the damage to the building is estimated at $450,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.