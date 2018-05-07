Elementary Students Take A Stroll Through Fargo’s Past During Walking Tour

FARGO, ND – Elementary students are taking what they’ve learned to the streets of Downtown Fargo.

Eight of the Fargo Public School District’s campuses took a walking tour of the area all week long to learn about their town. It includes looking at photos and making stops at historical buildings like the Black Building, Hodo and Fargo Theatre.

While at the theatre, students will watch a silent film to experience part of what it was like living in Fargo way back then.

“To actually see it in our own community, see how many of these buildings were originally constructed and how they’ve been repurposed or reused over the years is something that brings the students closer to their community, gives them great ownership of these great artifacts and these buildings that we have and appreciate the architecture that we’ve got here,” Centennial Elementary School Third Grade Teacher Jason Hall said.

Fargo Public Schools does a walking tour every year, but teachers say even they manage to learn something new each time.