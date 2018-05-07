Fargo Police: Missing Person Has Been Found

Joe Radske,

Fargo Police Department Update: (5/7/18 1:53 p.m.): Ms. Flaagan has been safely located. Thank you for your help!

*Original Article Below*

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Yesterday, May 6 at 9:40 p.m., Tricia Cheri Flaagan, 34 years old, was reported as missing.

She was last seen in the 2500 block of 25 1/2 Ave. S. wearing black track pants, a white t-shirt, a light brown colored light jacket and no shoes.

She is described as 5’10”, 160 lbs, dark colored hair with purple highlights (natural blonde hair), blue eyes, and has an “A” tattoo on her left wrist.

We are looking to make contact with her to check on her welfare.

Please contact 701-241-1405 with any information you may have.

You may also text a tip to 701-730-8888.

