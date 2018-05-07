Fargo’s VA Hospital Supports Expecting Veterans By Throwing Them A Baby Shower

FARGO, ND – There’s a first time for everything. Even at Fargo’s VA. The hospital put on their first ever baby shower for expecting veterans or their family members to say thank you for all they have done for their country.

Marilyn Nichita is eight months pregnant with her first child, and she drove almost 400 miles from Williston to get to her baby shower.

“We kind of used it as an excuse to do some shopping and do a little mini trip,” Nichita explained.

But she’s not the only star of this show. Pregnant mothers from all around the Red River Valley celebrated the little miracles they will soon be bringing into the world.

But not without plenty of gifts from Fargo’s VA including strollers and car seats. And that was just the beginning.

“Each expecting mother was given a gift bag filled with bottles, books and pacifiers,” Fargo VA Hospital Obstetrics and Gynecology Dr. Jeffrey Rondeau said.

Dr. Rondeau says part of the reason the women were gifted so much is because of how special they really are.

“A lot of times, women veterans are left behind and that’s wrong. So we want to make sure that we’re taking care of those patients,” Dr. Rondeau said.

Tara Schindelar is just one of those patients. For her, answering the call of duty was inevitable thanks to her mother and father.

“They’re military too, so it’s been five generations of military. My whole entire family has been in the military so it was just natural for me to join,” Schindelar said.

It just so happens now she will deliver her fourth child on one of the most patriotic holidays: July 4th.

“It’s my independence day on Independence Day, so we’re a little patriotic in this family,” Schindelar said.

Schindelar didn’t use the Fargo VA for her first three pregnancies but decided to use them with her baby girl on the way. She says it’s not only the baby shower that’s been a huge help this time around, but the health care has also been a lifesaver.

For expectant veterans who are hesitant about coming to the Fargo VA, Schindelar has some advice she’d like to share.

“They really do care, they try and find the best people out there for you,” Schindelar said.

There’s just one more thing too.

“Wiggle your toes when you’re giving birth. It really helps with the pain,” Schindelar said.

Fargo’s VA doesn’t deliver babies, but the hospital provides primary, mental health, and maternity care.