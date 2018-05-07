Grand Forks Woman Shot Her Children Then Shot Herself

Astra Volk's Mother Urges People Dealing With Mental Health Issues To Get Help

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks investigators have determined that a woman shot and killed her three children before turning the gun on herself.

Astra Volk and her children, 14-year-old Tyler, 10-year-old Aidan and 6-year-old Arianna Talmage, were found dead in a rental home Thursday morning after school officials asked police to do a welfare check.

Police say no additional suspects are being sought.

The investigation remains open.

Court records show Volk was divorced and had struggled to pay off medical bills.

Volk’s mother attended a vigil for the family Sunday night and urged people dealing with mental health issues to get help.