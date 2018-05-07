What You Need to Know About Fire Pits

But with the dangers in place, people in our region are still igniting fire pits and bonfires.

FARGO, N.D. — Burn bans have been in place throughout North Dakota and Minnesota for some time now, but it seems grass fires are still happening and fire pits are still being lit.

There are some rules and restrictions in our region and here’s what you need to know about fire pits.

When people think of spring and summer, many want to be outside enjoying the high temperatures.

“With it being so dry any amount of fire or any spark that gets into the grass and stuff has a chance to ignite and cause a fire,” said Battalion Chief, Lee Seoth, with the Fargo Fire Department.

“At this level right now, if we get a call for any bon fire or anything like that were going to make you put it out,” Seoth said.

Aside from the restrictions in place, fire departments want you to know about some of the rules and regulations when sparking your own flames.

“It can’t exceed two feet height by three feet diameter which is kind of your standard burn pit you’d buy at your stores,” said Assistant Fire Chief, Rich Eggert, with the Dilworth Fire Department.

And in Fargo it can’t exceed a three foot fire and must be in an approved pit.

They also say it must be 15 to 20 feet from any structure.

“Can’t be within 25 feet of the structure and has to have a garden hose or another reliable water source to put it out,” Eggert said.

Some neighbors say even with the burn bans in place, many people in their neighborhoods aren’t listening to the rules.

“We’re worried about the unattended fires and if they’re not noisy and we don’t even know they are going on it could spread over here,” said Ruthie Villebrun Clumb, from Mahnomen.

But firefighters say when a complaint is made, most times the neighbor wins.

“Even if you’re doing everything right and there’s a complain from a neighbor, whether it’s the wind or whatever we’re going to ask them to put it out,” Eggert said.

At any time, the fire department or police department can put out your flames.

Whether it is a nuisance, is unattended or doesn’t meet any of the criteria.

“Just wait. As soon as we get a little bit of rain and we get it greened up a little bit more and it gets a little wetter go back to having bonfires but if everyone can wait right now then we’d really appreciate it,” Seoth said.

At the end of the day, these rules are in place to ensure you have a safe fire that can add to your fun.

Both Fargo and Dilworth have similar rules, but each jurisdiction can create their own.